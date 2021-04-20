Matchroom plans three European championships for May 15

As every time Eddie Hearn is going to announce the next evenings that Matchroom Boxing plans in England, a huge expectation is created around the boxing world. Because, contrary to the galas that they organize in the United States and are outlined one by one, Eddie Hearn’s custom for the United Kingdom is to announce several events at the same time. And, given that the last of them already announced is Parker-Chisora ​​in less than two weeks, news is expected soon to see the plan of the boxing giant between now and summer, when the Fight Camp that was so successful is expected to be reissued. at the Hearns’ mansion.

In the world close to British boxing, we can announce a series of leaks that have led to take for granted a very powerful gala on May 15 in the city of Manchester, with no less than three European championships at stake starring local fighters.

A) Yes, Tommy mccarthy (17-2, 8 KO) will defend his cruiserweight title against the Romanian for the first time Alexandru Jur (19-4, 7 KO), Lerrone Richards (14-0, 3 KO) and the Italian Giovanni de Carolis (28-9-1, 13 KO) will seek the vacant super middle belt and Gamal yafai (18-1, 10 KO) will make the first defense, which will be voluntary and against an unknown rival, of the super bantamweight title. In addition to these continental titles, it looks like there will be an English super lightweight title among the burgeoning Dalton smith (7-0, 6 KO) and the veteran Lee Appleyard (16-5-1, 5 KO).

If all of this does not seem attractive enough, we must point out that none of them are the main matches of this excellent Matchroom proposal in Manchester. The great light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (13-0, 11 KO) will face an opponent that we will soon know, while in the theoretical background match the magnificent Terri harper (11-0-1, 6 KO) will unify her WBC World Super Featherweight Championship against the equally astonishing Korean Hyun mi choi (18-0-1, 4 KO), WBA champion.

These days the event should be officially confirmed, in addition to other billboards from the most active and global promoter of current boxing.