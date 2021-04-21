Matchroom lights the wick of your evening in Barcelona

Matchroom has already started the countdown to what will be its second event in Spain. The first one did it in December 2019 and the pandemic has delayed the next one to this Friday (20:00, DAZN). The idea of ​​the English promoter is to hold several events a year in our country and that all be of a high level. The difference between one and the other is evident, and it is that the health situation has changed everything. This Wednesday the press conference of the protagonists of the three most outstanding fights of the event took place. On this occasion, Eddie Hearn was not present and the conference was held online. Despite everything, the excitement of the fans is the same, since this Friday there will be two Europeans in contention and the presence of Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO).

The Basque was the first to appear along with his opponent, England’s Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5 KO). It will be Kerman’s fourth fight in the super welterweight category, a category in which he is waiting to play the European Union Championship (he has not played it because he has lost several rivals and currently the EBU is looking for a new opponent. Despite this, the ‘Morga’s revolver’ has it clear: “I don’t care about the title right now. I only think of Jez. I don’t put anyone down and I don’t look any further.. He is a strong opponent and I am prepared for everything. I will make my fight and I will put a lot of pace, “he warns. For his part, the Englishman arrives confident:”It’s my first fight outside of England and I’m excited. Kerman I think he has given his best, but I have not yet taught my best version“he snapped.

The co-feature suit will have the first title of the night. Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KO) exposes the European of the pen in front of Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KO). It will be a very complicated lawsuit for the Basque. The Englishman has already been continental champion and has played (falling in both) two World Cups. In addition, the wide wingspan can be a “key factor”, but Otxarkoaga’s arrives “with a good preparation”. “We have done the preparation with tall people and we are sure to put on a great show“, he pointed out. McDonnell’s main must be that he arrives after a year and a half without competing, although it is not something that matters to him.”I have always been training and we are all in a similar situation. I think the difference will be the level. With all due respect, he is the champion, but I think I can show a much better levelr “, he challenged.

Finally, it was the turn to Sandor Martín (37-2, 13 KO) and Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KO), who will offer the stellar combat of the night. The Catalan exposes the European super lightweight, a fight in which “the pressure is on his opponent.” “I am very calm and prepared for what comes next. I do not underestimate my rival and I know it will be a very difficult fight“, he assured. For his part, the Englishman arrives confident.” Sandor’s major experience will not be a handicap for me. Sandor still hasn’t seen what I can propose. I respect him, but I think it is defensive and I will be the one who has to pursue him, “he warned. Sandor did not hesitate to reply:”It is logical. I am the champion and if he wants my title he will have to come for it. Despite this, I am going to give him the war that is necessary“He concluded. The flame is already lit.