Matchroom Fight Camp is back with three great summer events

The headquarters of Matchroom Boxing, or, in other words, Eddie Hearn’s mansion in Brentwood (United Kingdom), will host several boxing galas again this summer. There will be three consecutive dates: July 31, August 7 and August 14, and this year they will be able to have an audience, something impossible in their series of summer evenings last year due to the health emergency caused by the covid.

On Saturday 31st, head the event Conor benn (18-0, 12 KO) against the Mexican Adrian Granados (21-8-3, 15 KO), contesting a WBA intermediate title. It doesn’t exactly seem like an important step forward for Benn after beating Samuel Vargas, but let’s hope Granados won’t be surprised like the Canadian-based Benn who lasted half an assault on the partly Mallorcan Benn. That same day we will see the WBA bantamweight world champion Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KO) against a candidate to be determined, and the European Cruiser Championship between the monarch, Tommy mccarthy (18-2, 9 KO) and the contender Chris Billam-Smith (12-1, 10 KO), a duel with the British and Commonwealth crowns also as a reward. Also, there will be good crosses like Jack cullen (19-2-1, 9 KO) against the Turkish exaspiring to the titles of Canelo Avni Yildirim (21-3, 12 KO) and other interesting names will be present, such as Anthony Fowler (14-1, 11 KO) or the very young Campbell hatton (2-0, 0 KO). It’s a shame that the rematch between Zelfa Barrett and Kiko Martinez had to be postponed, as it was scheduled for this show.

Already in August, on the 7th we have a world title at stake, the vacant IBF featherweight that will be played by two Britons who have already met previously: Kid galahad (27-1, 16 KO) against Jazza dickens (30-3, 11 KO). In 2013, both undefeated, Galahad knocked out Dickens in the 10th round. A great duel will be, for an intermediate IBF welterweight title, that of the Albanian residing in the United Kingdom Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KO) and the Romanian based in Italy Maxim prodan (19-0-1, 15 KO) a very international fight if we add that the second was born in Ukraine. Likewise, the heavyweight Alen Babic (7-0, 7 KO) will seek to continue his unsullied streak against Mark Bennett (7-1, 1 KO). In the evening we will have another good heavy, the British Fabio Wardley (11-0, 10 KO), and several young people from the company, with rivals to be determined. The female note will be put by the Australian media Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KO), who will show his boxing virtues in front of Bec connolly (3-9, 0 KO).

Finally, on Saturday August 14, also contains the third evening of the Fight Camp, with Joshua Buatsi (14-0, 12 KO) facing, and exposing his international WBA cruiserweight title, to Latvian Ricard bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs), winner of MTK’s Golden Contract tournament and Buatsi’s toughest test to date. Interesting is also the second trip to the United Kingdom by the young American featherweight Raymond Ford (8-0-1, 4 KO), whom we will contemplate against the tough Briton Reece bellotti (14-4, 12 KO). Also perfectly married seems the welterweight suit, with an intermediate WBO title as a prize, between the local Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KO) and the foreigner, Polish to be exact, Przemyslaw Runowski (19-1, 5 KO). From other names as attractive as the WBO world middleweight champion Savannah marshall (10-0, 8 KO), the British and Commonwealth champion also from the middle Felix cash (14-0, 10 KO) and the bantamweight Kash farooq (15-1, 6 KO) no final rivals are known yet.

All this menu can be followed in Spain this summer through DAZN. In another novelty, it is expected that seven bouts can be televised in each gala, for the six that were usually seen on Sky Sports, provider of Matchroom Boxing in the United Kingdom until his evening last weekend, Lewis Ritson-Jeremías Ponce. Therefore, the forecast is that the televised phase of each event will begin at 7:00 p.m., Spanish time.