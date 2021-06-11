Matchroom and DAZN announce a series of fights in Mexico

Matchroom and DAZN have announced a series of fight nights live from Mexico in association with Canelo Alvarez and Canelo Promotions, Eddy Reynoso and Clase y Talento. The first event in Mexico’s new four-part series will see Julio César Martínez (17-1, 13 KOs) come out to defend his WBC flyweight title against Joel Cordova (12-4-2, 3 KOs) in the Domo Alcade – Code Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 26. This is the continuation of DAZN and Matchroom’s five-year global agreement announced last week.

“This is a great opportunity for Mexican boxers to follow their dreams,” said Canelo. “Sometimes our champions have to travel internationally to defend their belts and their chances of landing. We plan to provide those opportunities in Mexico and give young combatants the opportunity to develop and change their lives. “

“I am very proud to bring this exciting new project to Mexico and these new opportunities for our fighters,” Reynoso said. “There is so much talent in our country and these new shows will allow our champions to defend their belts in their homeland and our prospects have the opportunity to continue growing.”

Martinez puts his green and gold belt on the line for the third time to kick off boxing’s return in a big way to his home country. The flyweight king was supposed to defend his belt on the Alvarez-Yildirim undercard in February, but a hand injury sustained in fight week robbed him of the opportunity to fight McWilliams Arroyo on the show.

There is more action for the world title as Daniel Matellon (11-0-2, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA light flyweight title against José Argumedo (24-4-1, 15 KOs), Matellon was elevated to regular champion after winning the interim title in February 2020.

Also super lightweight Gabriel Valenzuela (23-2-1, 13 KOs) is looking to build on his impressive London win over Robbie Davies Jr in February.