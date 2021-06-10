Matchroom and DAZN announce a new series of nights in Mexico together with Canelo and Eddy Reynoso

Press release

Matchroom Y DAZN, in association with Canelo Álvarez and Canelo Promotionsas well as with Eddy Reynoso and Class and Talent, have announced the next series of boxing evenings that can be followed live from Mexico.

In the first of the four events, Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight world title on Saturday 26 June against Joel cordova at the Mayor Dome, Gigantes de Jalisco Arena in Guadalajara. The evening series follows the five-year global agreement between DAZN and Matchroom announced last week, which marks the long-term renewal of DAZN and Matchroom’s commitment to advancing boxing around the world.

The fight on June 26, as well as the other three events that will be organized from Mexico during the next year, are added to the global programming of DAZN and can be followed live on the platform, in English and Spanish, in all countries.

Together with Canelo Promotions and Clase y Talento, Matchroom and DAZN will collaborate with the current king of all weights and his illustrious coach to connect with all boxing fans and show the world the best of the Mexican boxing scene, as well as discover and present new local stars.

“This is a great opportunity for Mexican fighters to pursue their dreams,” Canelo said. “Often our champions have to travel internationally to defend their belts and get opportunities. Our plan is to provide those opportunities in Mexico and offer young boxers the opportunity to progress and change their lives. “

“I am very proud to bring this new and exciting project to Mexico and these new opportunities for our fighters.”Reynoso said. “There is so much talent in our country and these new evenings will allow our champions to defend their belts in their homeland, as well as the opportunity to continue growing all the young talents.”

“This is a very exciting project and partnership, and I can’t wait to kick off June 26 and add even more action to DAZN’s global programming.”Hearn said. “It is no secret that Mexico has been blessed with extremely talented boxers and passionate fans who truly love the sport. This new project will revitalize boxing in Mexico and give younger boxers and champions the opportunity to prosper. “.

“Last week we announced, as part of our historic global agreement, that DAZN and Matchroom would invest significantly in key markets around the world where there is true passion for boxing, through regionally relevant events, partnerships and content. “said DAZN Co-CEO James Rushton. “This new series in Mexico is the result of the good time our association with Matchroom and our long-time partners, Canelo and Eddy Reynoso, is going through, and together, we are looking forward to offering the best Mexican boxing to all fans on DAZN, both local level as around the world ”.

Martinez (17-1 13 KO) will put his green and gold belt on the line for the third time to kick off the return of the best boxing in his home country.

The flyweight king was scheduled to defend his belt during Álvarez’s super middleweight world title matchup against Avni Yildirim last February, but a hand injury during fight week prevented him from meeting McWilliams Arroyo on that evening. .

Now the astonishing 26-year-old will top the list in his homeland against Cordova (12-4-2 3 KO), Martinez’s Mexican compatriot, who is fighting for the world title for the first time, and ‘El Rey’; He is excited to fight at home for the second time in a row as he seeks to become the unified flyweight champion.

“I am very happy to be able to fight again, I know it is a long awaited return”; Martinez said. “And even more excited to be able to fight in Mexico, my homeland, and defend my title here. I am very motivated to relaunch my career on a platform like this. “

“I have waited for this occasion for so long that I will not miss the opportunity to fulfill my dreams of becoming a world champion”Cordova said. “I want to thank Matchroom and my company BXSTRS for making my dream come true. Many may not know me, but after June 26, many will discover my name. I know that Martínez is a solid champion, but strength is not the only thing that is needed to win, it also requires motivation and enthusiasm, and nobody beats me at that. I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. “

The night of June 26 will feature the Cuban Daniel Matellón (11-0-2 6 KO), who will face Jose Argumedo (24-4-1 15 KO).

For its part, Gabriel Valenzuela (23-2-1 13 KO) will try to build on his impressive London win over Robbie Davies Jr last February, when he defended and won the IBF intercontinental super lightweight title. There is also a 12th outing for the Mexican-American rising star. Diego Pacheco (11-0 8 KO), and Christian Alan Gómez Durán (20-2-1 18 KO) is also on the card after scoring two TKO victories at Canelo’s soirees in December and May.