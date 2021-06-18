matches, results, classification and scorers

06/18/2021
On at 09:48 CEST
The Copa América 2021 takes place from Sunday, June 13 to Saturday, July 10 in Brazil. The tournament consists of 10 teams in two groups of five, of which a total of four will go to the final phase. Argentina, in group A, and Brazil, in group B, are the two main favorites to contest the final, with the permission of other alternative teams such as Uruguay, Colombia or Chile.
The venues where the Copa América is played are all in Brazil, after CONMEBOL gave up organizing it in Argentina and Colombia. The stadiums are as follows: Nilton Santos, Olímpico, Arena Pantanal, Mané Garrincha and Maracaná, where the grand final will be played.
CUP AMERICA RESULTS
Group stage
Sunday June 13
Monday June 14
Tuesday June 15
Thursday June 17
Friday June 18
Saturday June 19
02:00 hours: Argentina – Uruguay
Sunday June 20
23:00 hours: Venezuela – Ecuador
Monday June 21
02:00 hours: Colombia – Peru 23:00 hours: Uruguay – Chile
Tuesday June 22
02:00 hours: Argentina – Paraguay
Wednesday 23 June
Thursday June 24
02:00 hours: Brazil – Colombia 23:00 hours: Bolivia – Paraguay
Friday June 25
02:00 hours: Chile – Paraguay
Sunday June 27
23:00 hours: Brazil – Ecuador 23:00 hours: Venezuela – Peru
Tuesday June 29
02:00 hours: Uruguay – Paraguay 02:00 hours: Bolivia – Argentina
Quarter finals
Friday july 2
23:00 hours: 2nd Group B – 3rd Group A
Saturday july 3
02:00 hours: 1st Group B – 4th Group A
Sunday July 4
00:00 hours: 2nd Group A – 3rd Group B 03:00 hours: 1st Group A – 4th Group B
Semifinals
Tuesday July 6
01:00 hours: Winner 2 – Winner 1
Wednesday July 7
03:00 hours: Winner 4 – Winner 3
Third and fourth place
Saturday July 10
02:00 hours: Loser 2 – Loser 1
Final
Sunday July 11
02:00 hours: Winner 1 – Winner 2
CLASSIFICATION CUP AMERICA
Group A
Position Country PJ PG PE PP GF GC DG PTS 1 Paraguay 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Chile 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Bolivia 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
Paraguay dominates Group A after the first match after their victory against Bolivia. Argentina and Chile did not go beyond the tie, while Uruguay has not yet debuted.
B Group
Position Country PJ PG PE PP GF GC DG PTS 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6 2 Colombia 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 3 Venezuela 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 1 4 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 – 1 0 5 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0
CUP AMERICA SCORERS 2021
Name Selection Goals 1 Neymar Brazil 2 2 A. Romero Paraguay 2 3 Leo Messi Argentina 1 4 E.Cardona Colombia 1 5 E.Vargas Chile 1 6 Marquinhos Brazil 1 7 Kaku Paraguay 1 8 Gabriel Brasil 1 9 Saavedra Bolivia 1