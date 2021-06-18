matches, results, classification and scorers

06/18/2021

The Copa América 2021 takes place from Sunday, June 13 to Saturday, July 10 in Brazil. The tournament consists of 10 teams in two groups of five, of which a total of four will go to the final phase. Argentina, in group A, and Brazil, in group B, are the two main favorites to contest the final, with the permission of other alternative teams such as Uruguay, Colombia or Chile.

The venues where the Copa América is played are all in Brazil, after CONMEBOL gave up organizing it in Argentina and Colombia. The stadiums are as follows: Nilton Santos, Olímpico, Arena Pantanal, Mané Garrincha and Maracaná, where the grand final will be played.

CUP AMERICA RESULTS

Group stage

Sunday June 13

Monday June 14

Tuesday June 15

Thursday June 17

Friday June 18

Saturday June 19

02:00 hours: Argentina – Uruguay

Sunday June 20

23:00 hours: Venezuela – Ecuador

Monday June 21

02:00 hours: Colombia – Peru 23:00 hours: Uruguay – Chile

Tuesday June 22

02:00 hours: Argentina – Paraguay

Wednesday 23 June

Thursday June 24

02:00 hours: Brazil – Colombia 23:00 hours: Bolivia – Paraguay

Friday June 25

02:00 hours: Chile – Paraguay

Sunday June 27

23:00 hours: Brazil – Ecuador 23:00 hours: Venezuela – Peru

Tuesday June 29

02:00 hours: Uruguay – Paraguay 02:00 hours: Bolivia – Argentina

Quarter finals

Friday july 2

23:00 hours: 2nd Group B – 3rd Group A

Saturday july 3

02:00 hours: 1st Group B – 4th Group A

Sunday July 4

00:00 hours: 2nd Group A – 3rd Group B 03:00 hours: 1st Group A – 4th Group B

Semifinals

Tuesday July 6

01:00 hours: Winner 2 – Winner 1

Wednesday July 7

03:00 hours: Winner 4 – Winner 3

Third and fourth place

Saturday July 10

02:00 hours: Loser 2 – Loser 1

Final

Sunday July 11

02:00 hours: Winner 1 – Winner 2

CLASSIFICATION CUP AMERICA

Group A

Position Country PJ PG PE PP GF GC DG PTS 1 Paraguay 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 2 Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Chile 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Bolivia 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Paraguay dominates Group A after the first match after their victory against Bolivia. Argentina and Chile did not go beyond the tie, while Uruguay has not yet debuted.

B Group

Position Country PJ PG PE PP GF GC DG PTS 1 Brazil 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6 2 Colombia 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 3 Venezuela 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 1 4 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 0 1 – 1 0 5 Peru 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

CUP AMERICA SCORERS 2021

Name Selection Goals 1 Neymar Brazil 2 2 A. Romero Paraguay 2 3 Leo Messi Argentina 1 4 E.Cardona Colombia 1 5 E.Vargas Chile 1 6 Marquinhos Brazil 1 7 Kaku Paraguay 1 8 Gabriel Brasil 1 9 Saavedra Bolivia 1