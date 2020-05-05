Little by little the sport returns to normal after the hard blow caused by the coronavirus. Football is at the forefront and the competent bodies continue to try the most reliable formulas to return to resume the European leagues with the greatest security for all. The Premier League It seems to be one of the most in a hurry, the one that is more likely to study so that their league returns soon. The last one focuses on the duration of the matches: get off the usual 90 minutes.

From the Professional Association of Soccer Players (FA) they admit to coldly studying this possibility. The return of the competition for mid-June already seems to have been agreed, although there are still many variables pending on how that lap will be. One of the parameters they analyze is the aforementioned, shortening the total time of the matches, reducing the time of each part in order to provide greater security to the players.

The competition will have to end in summer, in the hottest months Regardless of the location – it is of particular concern in Spain, in the south – hence measures are being proposed such as increasing the number of possible substitutions, and the possibility of shortening times. Soccer players are not stupid. They have to know that it is healthy to play again, it is their decision. We do not know what the future will be, but we know the proposals that are made, what ideas we handle, lThe possibility of making more substitutions, matches whose halves do not last 45 minutes and neutral fields“, Assured the executive director of the FA, Gordon Taylor, in statements for the BBC.

He previously stated from the FA that only playing “when it was safe” would be accepted, it was and is a non-negotiable premise for the return of the competition and with this measure one would gain in that security quota: “Ideally you want to maintain the integrity of competition and, of course, that meant playing at home and away and having the same squad of footballers as before the break. So there are many arguments for everyone, although above all is the following: Can the league be finished and can it be done safely?»

The Premier League It can be a nest of tests for other competitions, to see what works and what doesn’t. There are not a few original measures that have been put forward to ensure the health of workers, coaches and players, and this one of reducing playing time is one more. The Champions League, who could return in mid-August, could drink from these ideas, given the summer dates that they handle and the strong impact of the temperature in these months. The cooling break or hydration break has already been used on some occasion, in which the referee stopped the clock and took a minute to minimize the impact of the sun. They would go down that line.