Matches for today Wednesday May 7; UEFA Champions League, Concachampions and more

The activity of national and international football does not rest, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the UEFA Champions League and the Concacaf Champions League where the Club León and the Águilas del América will participate.

In activity of the Concachampions, the Club Leon will welcome Major League Soccer Toronto at the Léon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

On the other hand, the Eagles of America will visit Deportivo Olimpia at 9:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

In activity in the UEFA Champions League, the reigning champion Bayern Munich receives Paris Saint Germain at the Allianz Arena at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Simultaneously, the revelation of the tournament, the Porto de Jesús Manuel “Tecatito” Corona will receive Chelsea at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can experience through ESPN signals.

Liga Expansión MX 17:00 Mineros Zacatecas Cimarrones de Sonora ESPNESPN Play 19:05 Cancún FC U de Guadalajara ESPN ESPN Play 21:05 Dorados de Sinaloa Atlético Morelia ESPN ESPN Play CONCACAF Champions League 17:00 1/8 of the final Saprissa Philadelphia Union FOX Sports 2 19:00 Club León Toronto FC FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 21:00 Deportivo Olimpia América FOX SportsFOX Sports 2 La Liga 14:00 Real Sociedad Athletic Club SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 11:45 Juventus Napoli Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) ESPN ESPN Play 11:45 Inter Milan Sassuolo Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) ESPN Play Uruguayan Championship 13:00 CA Rentistas Nacional GolTV Play Champions League 14:00 FC Bayern PSG FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 14:00 FC Porto Chelsea ESPN ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 04:05 Sydney FC Perth Glory My Football YouTube Liga 1 Peru 15:30 Ayacucho CDU San MartínGolTV Play Liga Pro Serie B 17:00 El Nacional Cumbayá FC GolTV Play

