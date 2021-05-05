Matches for today Wednesday May 5, Champions League, Concachampions and more

National and International football is on fire, little by little the leagues come to an end, that’s why we bring you the complete card, with unmissable matches such as the semifinal of the UEFA champions league, in addition to the activity of Liga MX clubs in the Concacaf Champions League.

The Champions League will meet its second finalist when Real Madrid visit Chelsea at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the signals of ESPN and Fox Sports.

In the Concachampions activity, Rayados de Monterrey will receive the Columbus Crew at the BBVA Stadium at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Finally, the Águilas del América will receive Portland Timbers at the Azteca Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can also see through Fox Sports signals.

Liga Expansión MX 17:00 Tepatitlán FC Mineros Zacatecas TUDN ESPN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 CONCACAF Champions League 19:00 Monterrey Columbus Crew FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 21:15 America Portland Timbers FOX Sports Champions League 14:00 Chelsea Real Madrid ESPN FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 Copa de la Reina 12:00 Sevilla FC Women FC Barcelona Women Barça TV + Hyundai A-League 04:05 Brisbane Roar Western United My Football YouTube 06:20 Perth Glory Melbourne City My Football YouTube Polish League 12:00 Stal Mielec Raków Częstochowa Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 13:00 SC Braga Paços Ferreira GolTV Play 15:15 Río Ave Sporting CP GolTV Play Liga Primera Nicaragua 16:00 Managua FC Real Estelí Sports Flick 16:00 CD Ocotal Diriangén FC Sports Flick 16:00 Chinandega FC Walter Ferretti Sports Flick 16:00 Juventus FC CD Junior Sports Flick 16:00 Real Madriz FC ART Jalapa Sports Flick Liga Pro Serie B 17:00 Cumbayá FC Atlético Porteño GolT V Play

