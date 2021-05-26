Matches for today Wednesday May 26; Final Europa League and more

The Villarreal of Spain and Manchester United of the Premier League of England will dispute this afternoon the title of champion of the UEFA Europa League in the 2020-2021 Season. The game will begin at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2.

The Red Devils will seek their second title in this competition, while Villarreal will play just their first final in a tournament organized by UEFA.

In addition to the final of the Europa League, the Spanish Women’s League will be contesting the pass to the final of the Copa de La Reina between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Classic of Spain will be held at 12:00 hours and will be televised by SKY Sports.

Matches for today Wednesday May 26; Schedules and channels where to see the games live. EUROPE LEAGUE Villarreal vs Manchester United 2:00 p.m. by ESPN, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2 and ESP 2 CUP DE LA REINA Madrid CFF vs FC Barcelona Femenil 12:00 p.m. post SKY Sports HYUNDAI A.LEAGUE Western Sydney vs Wellington Phoenix PRO LEAGUE SERIE B America de Quito vs Al. Santo Domigo 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play PROMERICAN LEAGUE Herediano vs Saprissa 10:00 p.m. on FUTV

