Matches for today Wednesday May 19; Liga MX and International Soccer League

The Cruz Azul Machine will visit the Hidalgo Stadium to face the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League this Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., Central Mexico time. You can watch the game live through Marca Claro (Youtube), Claro Sports and Fox Sports.

In addition to Mexican Soccer, in Italy the Grand Cup Final between Juventus of Turin and the Atalanta. This game can be seen through the ESPN signal starting at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The rest of the card will be nurtured by matches from the penultimate day of the English Premier League, in addition to the Australian and Costa Rican league.

Matches for today, Wednesday May 19, schedules and channels where you can watch live games LIGA MX Pachuca vs Cruz Azul 20:30 hours by Marca Claro, Claro Sports and Fox Sports PREMIER LEAGUE OF ENGLAND Tottenham vs Aston Villa 12:00 hours by SKY Sports Everton vs Wolves 12:00 hours by SKY Sports Newcastle vs Sheffield United 12:00 hours by SKY Sports Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 13:00 hours by SKY Sports West Bromwich vs West Ham 14:15 hours by SKY Sports Burnley vs Liverpool 14: 15 hours by SKY Sports COPPA ITALY Atalanta vs Juventus 14:00 hours by ESPN, Rai Italia and Fanatiz HYUNDAI A.LEAGUE Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory 04:05 hours by My Football Youtube Perth Glory vs Adelaide Utd. 06:20 hours by My Football Youtube PROMERAL LEAGUE OF COSTA RICA Alajuelense vs Saprissa 22:30 hours by FUTV

