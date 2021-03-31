Matches for today Wednesday, March 31: Qualifiers Qatar 2022, Liga de Expansión MX and more

The activity of the national and international soccer continues to red hot, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the MX Expansion League, in addition to all the qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Among the most interesting matches, the England National Team will be measured against its Polish counterpart, with the absence of Robert Lewandowski who was injured and will be out for 4 weeks, the game will start at 12:45 am (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

On the other hand, Luis Enrique’s Spanish National Team will face Kosovo at 12:45 am (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

Liga Expansión MX 17:00 Tlaxcala Cancun FC Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 19:05 Venados Mineros Zacatecas ESPN 3 ESPN Play 21:05 TM Fútbol Club Atlante ESPN 3 ESPN Play Champions League Women 06:00 Wolfsburg Women Chelsea Women TVC Sports 09:00 Man City Women FC Barcelona Women Barça TV + TVC Sports Argentine League Cup 17:15 Vélez Sarsfield BanfieldFanatiz (7-day FREE trial) European Under-21 10:00 Denmark Russia ESPN Play 10:00 Iceland France ESPN ESPN Play 10:00 Croatia England ESPN 2 ESPN Play 10:00 Switzerland Portugal ESPN Extra ESPN 3 ESPN Play FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 10:00 Armenia Romania SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Spain Kosovo SKY Sports (504-546) 12 : 45 Germany North Macedonia SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Bosnia France SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 England Poland SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Ukraine Kazakhstan SKY Sports (504-546) 12: 45 Northern Ireland Bulgaria SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Greece Georgia SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 San Marino Albania SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Austria Denmark SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Scotland Faroe Islands SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Moldova Israel SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Lithuania Italy SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Liechtenstein Iceland SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Andorra Hungary SKY Sports (504-546) First League Nicaragua 17:00 Walter Ferretti ART Jalapa Sports Flick 18:00 CD Ocotal CD Junior Sports Flick 19:00 Real Estelí Real Madriz FC Sports Flick 19:00 Diriangén FC Juventus FC Sports Flick 20:00 Managua FC Chinandega FC Sports Flick Liga Pro Ecuador 14:00 Aucas Delfín SC GolTV Play 16:30 Guayaquil City Orense SC GolTV Play 19:00 Technical University Independiente del Valle GolTV Play Liga Promerica 20:00 Saprissa Guadalupe FUTV Westfield W-League 02:35 Sydney FC Melbourne Victory My Football YouTube

