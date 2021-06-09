Matches for today Wednesday June 9; United States vs Costa Rica and South American soccer

The friendly match between United States and the Costa Rican National Team at 6:00 p.m., downtown time MexicoIt will be the most attractive match of the day on Wednesday, June 9. The game agreed to be held at the Rio Tinto Stadium will be broadcast by ESPN.

The second match will be played in the Venezuelan Soccer League between Monaga SC and Metropolitanos at 4:00 p.m. This game will be viewed through the GolTV Play signal.

To close the card, in the Liga Pro Serie B in Ecuador, Atlético Porteño receives a visit from LDU Portoviejo at 7:00 p.m., a match that you can see on GolTV Play.

Also read: Celia Lora shows off her enormous attributes in tight black swimsuit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content