Matches for today Wednesday June 30; Friendly Mexico vs Panama and international soccer

The Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, will be the stage where the Mexican Olympic Soccer Team will face the Panama selection in a friendly match that will serve as preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The TRI game will be played at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico Time) and will be televised on TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7.

In addition to the tricolor game, on the card there are Brazilian soccer games, the Asian Champions League and a friendly duel between River Plate and Barcelona from Ecuador.

Matches for today Wednesday June 30; Schedules and channels where to watch the games live: AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Cerezo Osaka vs Port FC 5:00 a.m. on ESPN Play Guangzhou Evergrande vs Kitchee 9:00 a.m. on ESPN Play FRIENDLY River Plate vs Barcelona SC 5:45 p.m. on ESPN and GolTV Play Mexico vs Panama 20:00 hours on TUDN, Channel 5, Blim and Azteca 7. SERIE A BRAZIL Fluminense vs At. Paranaense 2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Fortaleza SC vs Chapecoense 2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Bahía vs América MG 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Internacional vs Palmeiras 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Santos vs Sport Recife 6:30 p.m. by Fanatiz Corinthians vs São Paulo 19:30 hours by Fanatiz Juventude vs Gremio 19:30 hours by Fanatiz SERIE B BRAZIL Ponte Preta vs CSA 14:30 hours by Fanatiz Brusque vs Brasil de Pelotas 15:00 hours by Fanatiz Cruzeiro vs Guaraní 15:00 hours by Fanatiz Goiás vs Vasco da Gama 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Londrina vs Avaí 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Botafogo vs Vitória 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz

