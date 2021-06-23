Matches for today Wednesday June 23; Euro 2021, Copa América 2021 and international football

The European Cup of Nations of the UEFA 2021 It comes to an end in its group stage stage and this Wednesday the last classified to the round of 16 of the competition will be defined as four matches corresponding to groups E and F take place, highlighting the match between Portugal and France on the dot of the 14:00 hours.

In addition to that stellar duel, at 11:00 hours the matches of Sweden vs Poland and Slovakia vs Spain; Besides of Germany vs Hungary at 2:00 p.m., all through the SKY Sports signal.

In the Copa América 2021, the group stage also reaches its final stage and this Wednesday more classifieds could be defined for the quarterfinals, highlighting the duel between Brazil and Colombia at 7:00 p.m., a game televised by SKY Sports.

Matches for today Wednesday June 23; Euro 2021, America’s Cup 2021; schedules and channels where to watch the games live: URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Villa Española vs CA Rentistas 11:00 a.m. on GolTV Play Montevideo City vs Peñarol 1:45 p.m. on GolTV Play CUP AMERICA Ecuador vs Peru 4:00 p.m. on SKY Sports and Fanatiz Brasil vs Colombia 19:00 hours by SKY Sports and Fanatiz EUROCOPA 2021 Sweden vs Poland 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Slovakia vs Spain 11:00 hours by Channel 5, SKY Sports and TUDN Germany vs Hungary 14:00 hours by SKY Sports Portugal vs France 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports FIFA CUP ARABE Lebanon vs Djibouti 12:00 p.m. on FIFA TV MLS UNITED STATES New England vs NY Red Bull 6:00 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Play Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Play New York City vs Atlanta United 6:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Play Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Montreal Impact vs DC United 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Minnesota Utd. vs Austin FC 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Play Sporting KC vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 and ESPN Play Nashville SC vs Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Play Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake 9:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy 9:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 and ESPN Play LAFC vs FC Dallas 9:30 p.m. on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play SERIE A BRAZIL CR Flamengo vs Fortaleza SC 17 : 00 hours for Fanatiz São Paulo vs Cuiabá 17:00 hours for Fanatiz RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras 17:00 hours for Fanatiz Atlético GO vs Fluminense 17:00 hours for Fanatiz

