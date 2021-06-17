Matches for today Wednesday June 16; Euro 2021, South American football and more

The Olympic stadium in rome It will be the stage in which the Italian National Team meets Switzerland to start with the activity of the second day of the Group Stage of the UEFA European Cup of Nations 2021. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. (Mexico City) and you can watch it through SKY Sports.

Before the main game, Finland vs Russia (8:00 am) and Turkey vs Wales (11:00 am) will be played, both games will be broadcast on SKY Sports.

In addition to the Eurocup, South America will feature matches from Brazil’s Serie A, the Brazilian Cup, Serie B and the Concacaf League Draw.

Matches for today Wednesday June 16; Eurocup 2021, Schedules and channels where to watch the games live: FEMALE FRIENDLY United States vs Nigeria 8:00 p.m. on ESPN 3 COPA DO BRASIL CR Flamengo vs Coritiba 7:30 p.m. on Globo Internacional EUROCOPA Finland vs Russia 8:00 a.m. on SKY Sports Turkey vs Wales 11:00 am on SKY Sports Italia vs Switzerland 2:00 pm on SKY Sports CONCACAF LEAGUE 7:00 pm Draw by Fox Sports PRO SERIE B LEAGUE Atlético Porteño vs Cumbayá FC 7:00 pm on GolTV Play SERIE A BRAZIL Inter vs Atlético Mineiro 17:00 hours by Fanatiz São Paulo vs Chapecoense 171: 00 hours by Fanatiz Corinthians vs RB Bragantino 18:30 hours by Fanatiz Juventude vs Palmeiras 19:30 hours by Fanatiz Remo vs Vitória 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Operário PR vs Sampaio Correa 4:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Vasco da Gama vs Avaí 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Ponte Preta vs Cruzeiro 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz

