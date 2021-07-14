Matches for today Wednesday July 14; 2021 Gold Cup, Libertadores Cup and more

This Wednesday, July 14, the 2021 Gold Cup continues, with the matches of Day 2 of Group A, where the Mexican National Team will face Guatemala in search of its first victory in the tournament.

El Tri, led by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino, failed to prevail against Trinidad and Tobago in its debut in the Gold Cup, so it will seek to impose itself against a Guatemalan national team that lost in its first game against El Salvador.

In addition to this, the activity of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2021 continues, where clubs such as River Plate, Vélez Sarsfield, Flamengo and the current champion, Palmeiras will play.

Full schedule of matches for today Wednesday July 14

gold Cup

Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador 18:30 hrs by TUDN Mexico vs Guatemala 20:30 hrs by TUDN, Channel 5 and Azteca 7

Libertadores Cup

Vélez vs Barcelona 17:15 hrs by Marca Claro and Claro Sports U Católica vs Palmeiras 17:15 hrs by Marca Claro and Claro Sports River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors 19:30 hrs by Marca Claro and Claro Sports Defensa y Justicia vs Flamengo 19:30 hrs by Marca Claro and Claro Sports Liga Pro Serie B (Ecuador) Atlético Porteño vs América Quito 19:00 hrs by GolTV Play

Serie B Brazil

CSA vs Goiás 17:00 hrs by Fanatiz Remo vs Brusque 19:30 hrs by Fanatiz

