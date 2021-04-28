Matches for today Wednesday April 28; UEFA Champions League, Concachampions and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not rest, so we bring you the complete card with the semifinal of the UEFA champions league, in addition to the activity of the teams of the MX League on the Concacaf Champions League.

The Rayados from Monterrey They will face the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time), a match that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Next, the Eagles of America They will visit the Portland Timbers at 9:30 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Next match: Portland Timbers vs America

️ | Wednesday April 28

| 19:30 HL | 21:30 HC

| Providence Park Stadium

Quarterfinal First leg | Champions League pic.twitter.com/3jiJzPuJ0r – Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 27, 2021

Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain star in the second semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, a match that will start at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), a match that you can follow through the ESPN and Fox Sports signals.

Liga Expansión MX 17:00 Tepatitlán FC Cimarrones de Sonora TUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports ESPN FOX Sports 2 ESPN Play CONCACAF Champions League 19:30 Columbus Crew Monterrey FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 21:30 Portland Timbers America FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 La Liga 12:00 Athletic Club Real Valladolid SKY Sports (504-546) Champions League 14:00 PSG Manchester City ESPN FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 Hyundai A-League 04:05 Central Coast Mariners Brisbane Roar My Football YouTube Polish League 12:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok Raków Częstochowa Ekstraklasa.tv Liga Primera Nicaragua 19:00 Real Madriz FC CD Junior Sports Flick 20:00 Real Estelí Diriangén FC Sports Flick 20:00 Managua FC Walter Ferretti Sports Flick Primera Iberdrola 05:00 Madrid CFF FC Barcelona Women Barça TV +

