Matches for today Wednesday April 21; Liga MX, La Liga and more

The activity of national football does not end, that is why we bring you the best of national and international football, with unmissable matches of the MX League, with the pending match between Rayados from Monterrey Y Chivas, in addition to the Spanish League, the reclassification of the MX Expansion League.

Rayados de Monterrey by Javier “Vasco” Aguirre will receive at the BBVA Stadium at Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara At 9:00 p.m. (central time) I find that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

In activity of the MX Expansion League in its Reclassification stage, Tepatitlán will receive the Dorados de Sinaloa at 5:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through TUDN, ESPN, Marca Claro Sports, Fox Sports .

The League of Expansion League was ready.

This week the single-game repechage matches begin. pic.twitter.com/g5rcP9z7ax – Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) April 16, 2021

Next, Atlante will receive Cancun FC del Chaco Giménez at the Azulgrana Stadium at 7:15 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the signals of TUDN, ESPN, Marca Claro Sports and Fox Sports.

Liga MX 21:00 Monterrey Chivas Guadalajara FOX Sports 2 Liga Expansión MX 17:00 Tepatitlán FC Dorados de Sinaloa TUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 ESPN Play 19:15 Atlante Cancún FCTUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 ESPN Play La Liga 12:00 Levante Sevilla FC SKY Sports (504-546) 12:00 Osasuna Valencia CF SKY Sports (504-546) 13:00 Real Betis Athletic Club SKY Sports (504-546) 14 : 00 Elche Real Valladolid SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Alavés Villarreal SKY Sports (504-546) 15:00 Cádiz CF Real Madrid SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 12:00 Tottenham Southampton SKY Sports (504- 546) 14:15 Aston Villa Manchester City SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 11:30 AC Milan Sassuolo ESPN ESPN Play 13:45 Juventus Parma ESPN Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) ESPN Play 13:45 Genoa Benevento ESPN Play 13:45 Bologna TorinoESPN Play 13:45 Udinese Cagliari ESPN Play 13:45 Spezia Calcio Inter Milan ESPN 2 ESPN Play 13 : 45 Crotone Sampdoria ESPN Play Bundesliga 13:30 Borussia Dortmund Union Berlin FOX Sports SKY Sports (504-546) 13:30 Hoffenheim Borussia M’gladbach SKY Sports (504-546) 13:30 Stuttgart VfL Wolfsburg SKY Sports (504-546 ) 13:30 Werder Bremen Mainz 05 SKY Sports (504-546) AFC Champions League 12:45 Al-Duhail SC Esteghlal ESPN Play 14:00 Al Hilal Istiklol ESPN Play 14:00 FC AGMK Shabab Al Ahli ESPN Play 15:15 Al Shorta Al Ahli ESPN Play 17:00 Jeonbuk Sydney FC ESPN Play Guatemala National League 12:00 Cobán Imperial Xelajú MC Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 14:00 Sanarate FC Deportivo Iztapa Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Polish League 11:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok Stal Mielec Ekstraklasa.tv 11:00 Zagłębie Lubin Wisła Kraków Ekstraklasa.tv 13:30 GKS Piast Gliwice Legia Warszawa Ekstraklasa.tv 13:30 KS Cracovia Wisla Plock Ekstraklasa.tv Liga Pro Serie B 19:00 América Quito Chacaritas FC Play TV Promerica League 16:00 Limón FC Saprissa FUTV 21:00 Alajuelense Jica ral Sercoba FUTV Preferente Infantil 12:00 FC Barcelona Academy Cornellá Barça TV + Scottish Premiership 12:00 Hibernian Livingston ESPN Play

