Matches for today Tuesday, May 4; Champions League, Concachampions and more

The Concacaf Champions League today defines two of the four Semifinalists with the crosses of The Cruz Azul Machine vs Toronto FC and the Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United, both matches transmitted exclusively by the signal of Fox Sports.

The blue team will play at 9:15 p.m., while the duel between MLS teams will begin at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to the Concachampions matches, the first semi-final of the Champions League will be played in Europe with the second leg between Manchester City and PSG. This game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 at 2:00 p.m. Mexico City time.

Today’s matches; schedule and where to see the games this Tuesday, May 4; Champions League, Concachampions and more

MX EXPANSION LEAGUE

Atlante vs Atlético Morelia 4:00 p.m. Channel to be confirmed

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Philadelphia Union vs Atlante United 7:00 p.m. on Fox Sports 2 Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC 9:15 p.m. on Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Manchester City vs PSG 2:00 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2.

