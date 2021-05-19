The Premier League The activity of the penultimate date of the 2021-2021 Season will start this Tuesday, May 18 with the reissue of the FA Cup Final between the Chelsea and Leicester City at 2:15 p.m. at Stamford Bridge. The game can be seen through SKY Sports.

In addition to that comparison, Manchester City will visit Brighton and Fulham will do the same with him Manchester United in a key game for the Red Devils in their sights to secure a ticket to the Champions League.

Fulham will enter Old Trafford already relegated, as they only add 27 units, to 11 of Brighton, classified in seventeenth position.

Matches for today Tuesday, May 18; Premier League and Serie A. PREMIER LEAGUE Southampton vs LEeds Utd 12:00 p.m. by SKY Sports Manchester United vs Fulham 12:00 p.m. by SKY Sports Brighton vs Manchester City 1:00 p.m. by SKY Sports Chelsea vs Leicester City 2:15 p.m. by SKY SPorts SERIE A FROM ITALY Lazio vs Torino 1:30 pm on ESPN Play

