Matches for today Tuesday, March 30; Concacaf Olympic Qualification, FIFA Date and more

The activity of national and international soccer is on fire, so we bring you the complete football card with unmissable matches of the FIFA date, the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, in addition to all the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In activity of the Mexican National Team, El Tri faces its second match on the FIFA Date, it will be measured against its counterpart in Costa Rica at 2:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the signals of TUDN, Canal 5 and Azteca 7.

Also read: Sebastián Córdova talks about his possible departure from Club América

On the other hand, the Mexican Under-23 Team will play the final of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic against Honduras at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the TUDN signals.

Liga Expansión MX 19:05 Pumas Tabasco Correcaminos Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 21:05 Dorados de Sinaloa Alebrijes Oaxaca Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 Friendly 14:00 Costa Rica Mexico TUDN Channel 5 Azteca 7 CONCACAF Pre-Olympic 19:00 Final Mexico Honduras TUDN European Under-21 10:00 Netherlands Hungary ESPN 3 ESPN Play 10:00 Germany Romania ESPN Extra ESPN 2 ESPN Play 13:00 Spain Czech Republic ESPN 2 ESPN Play 13:00 Italy Slovenia ESPN 3 ESPN Play FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 10:00 Azerbaijan Serbia SKY Sports (504-546) 10:00 Cyprus Slovenia SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Belgium Belarus SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Croatia Malta SKY Sports (504 -546) 12:45 Montenegro Norway SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Slovakia Russia SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Turkey Latvia SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Luxembourg Portugal SKY Sports (504-546 ) 12:45 Wales Czech Republic SKY Sports (504-546) 12:45 Gibraltar Netherlands SKY Sports (504-546) 15:00 Ecuador Chile POSTPONED 16:30 Uruguay Bolivia POSTPONED 17:15 Paraguay Colombia POSTPONED 18:30 Brazil Argentina POSTPONED 19:00 Peru Venezuela POSTPONED Liga Pro Serie B 18:00 LDU Portoviejo El Nacional GolTV Play Liga Promerica 18:00 Limón FC Cartaginés FUTV 20:30 Herediano Jicaral Sercoba FUTV

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content