Matches for today Tuesday, June 8; Friendly Mexico vs Arabia, World Cup qualifiers and more

The Under 23 Mexican National Team that he directs Jaime lozano He continues with his preparation games prior to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 And this Tuesday it will be measured against its counterpart in Saudi Arabia at 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, in a game that you can see through TUDN and Canal Nu9ve.

In addition to this comparison, the Brazil U23 team It will also have a preparation match with a view to the Olympic tournament, taking place against Serbia at 12:00 noon. This game can be followed by the Globo Internacional signal.

Also read: Sarah Kohan ‘forgets’ Chicharito Hernández and shows off her attributes in a tiny swimsuit

On the other hand, the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 continue their course both in the CONCACAF as in CONMEBOL, throwing a total of eleven games for this Tuesday.

Matches for today Tuesday, June 8; Times and channels where to watch the games live

FRIENDLY SUB 23 Brazil vs Serbia 12:00 hours by Globo Internaciona Mexico vs Saudi Arabia 13:00 hours by TUDN and Canal Nu9ve SOUTH AMERICAN ELIMINATORIES Ecuador vs Peru 16:00 by SKY Sports Venezuela vs Uruguay 17:30 by SKY Sports Colombia vs Argentina 6:00 p.m. on SKY Sports Paraguay vs Brazil 7:30 p.m. on SKY Sports Chile vs Bolivia 8:30 p.m. on SKY Sports CONCACAF ELIMINATORIES Haiti vs Nicaragua 4:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Trinidad and Tobago vs Saint Kitts and Nevis 4:00 p.m. hours on ESPN Play Curaçao vs. Guatemala 7:00 PM on ESPN Play Panama vs. Dominican Republic 8:00 PM on ESPN Play El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbados 8:05 PM on ESPN Play Canada vs. Suriname 8:05 PM on ESPN Play

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas would negotiate the signing of Rodolfo Pizarro, how much does it cost and what is his salary?

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content