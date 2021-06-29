Matches for today Tuesday June 29; Euro 2021 and more

The UEFA European Cup of Nations will conclude its Round of 16 stage this Tuesday, June 29 with the matches of England vs Germany and Sweden vs Ukraine, teams from which the last crossing of the Quarter finals in the continental toreno.

The Sweden vs Ukraine game will be played at 11:00 am Central Mexico time and will be broadcast on the SKY Sports signal.

Also read: In Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with daring dance at the Exatlon

At 2:00 pm, England and Germany will define the last of the eight qualifiers for the Quarterfinals. This game can be seen through SKY Sports.

Matches for today Tuesday June 29; Euro 2021; Schedule and channels where to watch the games LIVE AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Ulsan Hyundai vs BG Pathum United 05:00 hours by ESPN Play Daegu FC vs United City FC 09:00 hours by ESPN Play Kaya FC vs Viettel FC 09:00 hours by ESPN Play Beijing Guoan vs Kawasaki Frontale 11:00 hours by ESPN Play URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP South America vs Progreso 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Montevideo Wanderers vs Cerrito 15:15 hours by GolTV Play EUROCOPA England vs Germany 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Sweden vs Ukraine 2:00 p.m. by SKY SPorts SERIE B Brasil Confianca vs Coritiba 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Remo vs Sampaio Correa 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz CRB vs Náutico 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content