Matches for today Tuesday, June 22; Euro 2021 and International Soccer

The Czech Republic faces England to define the leader of Group D at the UEFA European Cup of Nations on Tuesday at 1:00 pm; Time of the center of Mexico, in a match that could give the classification to both selective in case of a tie. This match will be broadcast on the SKY Sports signal.

At the same time, but in the Hampden Park stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, the teams of Croatia and Scotland will face each other to define another of the Group D qualifiers. You can watch this game through the SKY Sports screens.

Also read: Euro 2021: Apolonia Lapiedra, the adult film actress launched a spicy message

In addition to the decisive EURO duels, the undercard is complemented by activity in South American football and some matches in international tournaments.

Matches for today Tuesday June 22; Euro 2021; Schedule and channels where to watch the games LIVE: EURO 2021 Croatia vs Scotland 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports Czech Republic vs England 2:00 p.m. on SKY Sports AFC Champions League Pohang Steelers vs Ratchaburi FC 5:00 a.m. on ESPN Play Johor Darul Takzim vs Nagoya Grampus URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Liverpool FC vs CA Fénix 10:45 hours by GolTV Play River Plate M. vs Plaza Colonia 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Cerro Largo vs South America 15:15 hours by GolTV Play Cerrito vs Boston River 17: 30 hours by GolTV Play FIFA ARAB OMA Mauritania vs Yemen 12:00 hours by FIFA TV MLS UNITED STATES Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes 18:30 hours by ESPN 2 and ESPN Play SERIE B BRAZIL Confianca vs Vila Nova 14:30 hours by Fanatiz Brusque vs Sampaio Correa 2:30 p.m. by Fanatiz Goiás vs Avaí 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Ponte Preta vs Operário PRD 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Coritiba vs Vitória 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz Remo vs Guaraní 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz CRB vs Brasil de Pelotas 19:30 hours by Fanat iz

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content