Matches for today Tuesday June 15; Euro Cup, Concacaf Playoffs and more

The Portugal National Team faces Hungary this Tuesday in the debut of both teams in the European Cup of Nations. The game will start at 11:00 hours and you can follow it from Mexico through the SKY Sports signal.

At 2:00 p.m., the highlight of the card arrives with the game between France and Germany, which you can follow through the SKY Sports screens.

Matches for today Tuesday June 15; Schedules and channels where to watch the games live: EURO 2021 Hungary vs Portugal 11:00 a.m. by SKY Sports France vs Germany 2:00 p.m. by SKY Sports CONCACAF ELIMINATORIES Curaçao vs Panama 7:00 p.m. by ESPN Play El Salvador vs San Cristóbal and Nieves 20:05 hours by ESPN Play Canada vs Haiti 20:05 hours by ESPN Play LIGA PRO SERIE B LDU Portoviejo vs Chacaritas FC 19:00 hours by GolTV Play SERIE B BRAZIL Náutico vs Vila Nova 17:00 hours by Fanatiz CSA vs Guaraní 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Brusque vs Coritiba 5:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Confianca vs Brasil de Pelotas 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz Goiás vs CRB 7:30 p.m. by Fanatiz
