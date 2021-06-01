Matches for today Tuesday, June 1; International Soccer

With the postseason break in major leagues around the world, the activity on today’s match card is reduced to an international friendly match between Croatia and Armenia, in addition to league games from Australia and Ecuador.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Marisol González pays bet for Santos Laguna and ‘bathes live’ in Hoy

Billboard for today: INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY Croatia vs Armenia 11:00 am by SKY Sports HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE Central Coast vs Newcastle Jets LIGA PRO SERIE B ECUADOR Guayaquil Sport vs Independiente Juniors 7:00 pm by GolTV Play Operário PR vs Guarani 17 : 00 hours by Fanatiz

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content