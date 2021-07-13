Matches for today Tuesday, July 13; Copa Libertadores, Gold Cup and more

This Tuesday, July 13, the 2021 Gold Cup continues, with the matches of Day 1 of Group D. In addition, the Copa Libertadores resumes with the first leg matches of the round of 16.

The Copa Libertadores begins its direct elimination phase with three matches in the round of 16, as Boca Juniors will face Atlético Mineiro, Cerro Porteño against Fluminense and Sao Paulo against Racing, seeking to gain an advantage in this first leg match.

Also read: Gold Cup 2021: Mexico vs Guatemala will be played with fans, confirms CONCACAF

In addition, Arsenal begin their preparation for the next Premier League season, with a friendly match against Hibernian, from the Scottish First Division.

The complete match card for this Tuesday, July 13

Libertadores Cup

Boca Juniors vs Atlético Mineiro 17:15 hrs by Marca Claro and Claro Sports Cerro Porteño vs Fluminense 17:15 hrs by Marca Claro and Claro Sports Sao Paulo vs Racing de Avellaneda 19:30 hrs by Claro and Claro Sports

gold Cup

Qatar vs Panama 18:00 hrs by TUDN Honduras vs Granada 20:00 hrs by TUDN

International friendly

Arsenal vs Hibernian 12:00 hrs on ESPN

Serie B Brazil

Vila Nova vs Brasil de Pelotas 14:00 hrs by Fanatiz Guarani vs CRB 17:00 hrs by Fanatiz Avaí vs Confianza 17:00 hrs by Fanatiz Vitoria vs Sampaio Correa 19:30 hrs by Fanatiz Coritiba vs Vasco da Gama 19:30 hrs by Fanatiz Londrina vs Operario PR 19:30 hrs by Fanatiz

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content