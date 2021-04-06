Matches for today Tuesday, April 6; Champions League, Concachampions and more

The magical nights of the UEFA Champions League return as well as the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League that’s why we bring you the complete billboard of national and international soccer.

The Arcahaie FC receive the Blue Cross In the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

In activity of the UEFA champions league, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City receives Borussia Dortmund at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Simultaneously, Real Madrid will receive Liverpool at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the ESPN signals.

MX Expansion League 17:00 Tepatitlán FC TlaxcalaMarca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 19:05 Correcaminos Celaya Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 21:05 Alebrijes Oaxaca TM Fútbol ClubMarca Claro (YouTube) Claro SportsFOX Sports 2 CONCACAF Champions League 17:00 Marathon Portland Timbers FOX Sports 3 19:00 Alajuelense Atlanta United FOX Sports 3 21:00 Arcahaie FC Cruz Azul FOX Sports Champions League 14:00 Manchester City Borussia Dortmund FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 14:00 Real Madrid Liverpool ESPN 2 ESPN Play Championship 13:45 Norwich Huddersfield SKY Sports (504-546) Hyundai A-League 04:05 Western Sydney Central Coast Mariners My Football YouTube Jupiler Pro League 12:00 Waasland Beveren Sint-Truiden VV ESPN Play Liga 1 Peru 15:30 Alianza Lima D. Municipal GolTV Play Liga Pro Serie B 17:00 America Quito LDU Portoviejo GolTV Play

