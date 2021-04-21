Matches for today Tuesday, April 20; Liga de Expansión MX, Bundesliga and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not rest, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches such as the reclassification of the MX Expansion League, in addition to the activity of the old continent; Premier League, Budesliga and more

In Mexican Soccer activity, the MX Expansion League repechage will start with the Mineros de Zacatecas who will receive the Alebrijes of Oaxaca at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the TUDN signals. , Fox Sports, ESPN and Marca Claro.

On the other hand, the Cimarrones de Sonora will receive the Venados de Merida at 9:15 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through TUDN, Marco Claro, ESPN and Fox Sports.

The League of Expansion League was ready.

This week the single-game repechage matches begin. pic.twitter.com/g5rcP9z7ax – Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) April 16, 2021

Liga Expansión MX 19:00 Mineros Zacatecas Alebrijes Oaxaca TUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 ESPN Play 21:15 Cimarrones de Sonora Venados TUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 ESPN Play Premier League 14 : 00 Chelsea Brighton SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 13:45 Hellas Verona Fiorentina ESPN ESPN Play Bundesliga 11:30 FC Cologne RB LeipzigSKY Sports (504-546) 13:30 FC Bayern Bayer Leverkusen SKY Sports (504-546 ) 13:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Augsburg SKY Sports (504-546) 13:30 Arminia Bielefeld Schalke 04 SKY Sports (504-546) AFC Champions League 09:30 Al Wahda Al Rayyan ESPN Play 10:00 Air Force Club Tractor SC ESPN Play 12:00 Persepolis FC Goa ESPN Play 13:00 Al Sadd ESPN Play 13:00 Foolad Khouzestan Al NassrESPN Play 13:00 Sharjah FC Pakhtakor ESPN Play Championship 12:00 Norwich Watford SKY Sports (504-546) Polish League 11:00 Pogoń Szczecin Górnik Zabrze Ekstraklasa.tv 11: 00Warta Poznań Raków Częstochowa Eks traklasa.tv 13:30 Slask Wroclaw Podbeskidzie Ekstraklasa.tv 13:30 Lech Poznan Lechia Gdansk Ekstraklasa.tv Liga Pro Serie B 19:00 Atlético Porteño Guayaquil Sport GolTV Play Liga Promerica 21:00 Cartaginés Sporting FCFUTV Primera Iberdrola 08:00 FC Barcelona Women UDG Tenerife Barça TV +

