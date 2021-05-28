Matches for today Thursday, May 27; Final Liga MX, Copa de la Reina and more

The Warriors of Santos Laguna they receive The Cruz Azu Machinel this Thursday, May 27 at the TSM field of the Lagunera Region to start with the Grand Final of the Liga MX 2021 Closing Tournament. The game will begin at 9:00 p.m. and will be televised exclusively on Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2.

In addition to Liga MX, another elimination match to be played this Thursday is Atlético Madrid and Levante in the Copa de La Reina in Women’s Soccer in Spain. This duel will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on SKY Sports.

Today’s games; Schedules and channels where to watch the matches live: LIGA MX Santos vs Cruz Azul 9:00 p.m. on Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 CUP OF THE QUEEN Atlético Madrid Femenil vs Levante Femenil 1:00 p.m. on SKY Sports HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE 04: 05 hours by My Football Youtube LIGA FUTVE Trujillanos vs Hermanos Colmenarez 16:00 hours by GolTV Play Monagas SC vs At. Venezuela 18:15 hours by GolTV Play LIGA PRO SERIE B Cumbayá FC vs Guayaquil Sport 19:00 hours by GolTV Play

