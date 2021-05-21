Matches for today Thursday May 20; Liga MX and International Soccer League

The second Semifinal of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX will be played this Thursday between The Strip of Puebla and the Warriors of Santos Laguna tonight at the Hidalgo Stadium at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. You can watch this game through Marca Claro (Youtube), Claro Sports, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2.

In addition to the semi in Liga MX, the card is complemented with European activity, specifically in the Belgian league, where the Genk of the Mexican Gerardo Arteaga will face Antwerp. This game will be televised on ESPN Play and ESPN Extra.

Matches for today Thursday May 20; Schedules and channels where to watch the games live: LIGA MX Santos vs Puebla 9:00 p.m. by Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 JUPILER PRO LEAGUE Genk Vs Antwerp 11:30 a.m. by ESPN Play Anderlecht vs Club Brugge 14 : 00 hours by ESPN Play, ESPN Extra LIGA PRO SERIE B DE ECUADOR El Nacional vs Atlético Porteño 17:00 hours by GolTV Play SCOTLAND PREMIERSHIP Dundee FC vs Kilmarnock 14:15 hours by ESPN Play FA CUP WOMEN’S Chelsea FC vs Everton 13:00 hours by ESPN Play

