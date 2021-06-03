Matches for today Thursday, June 3; South American Qualifiers, Concacaf Final Four and more

The Mexican National Team will face this Thursday its similar of Costa Rica in the second semifinal of Concacaf Nations League Final Four at Sports Authority Field, in Denver, Colorado. The game will start at 9:00 p.m. and can be seen through the TUDN signal and Channel 5.

In the same competition, Honduras will be facing the United States at 6:39 p.m. This game will only be able to be seen by the signal of TUDN.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Marisol González pays bet for Santos Laguna and ‘bathes live’ in Hoy

In addition to these games, in South America the CONMEBOL Qualifiers will resume with four games, highlighting the confrontation between Argentina and Chile at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time.

Matches for today Thursday, June 3; Times and channels where you can watch the games live. CONCACAF FINAL FOUR, SEMIFINALS Honduras vs United States 6:30 p.m. on TUDN Mexico vs Costa Rica 9:00 p.m. on TUDN and Channel 5 SOUTH AMERICAN ELIMINATORIES Bolivia vs Venezuela 3:00 p.m. on SKY Sports Uruguay vs Paraguay 5:00 p.m. on SKY Sports Argentina vs Chile 7:00 p.m. on SKY Sports Peru vs Colombia 9:00 p.m. on SKY Sports

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content