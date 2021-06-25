Matches for today Thursday June 24; Copa América 2021 and international football

The Selection of Bolivia This afternoon he faces the Uruguay National Team on the last day of the group stage of the Copa América 2021 that takes place in Brazil. The commitment is agreed to start at 4:00 p.m. and can be seen through the SKY Sports screens.

At 7:00 p.m., the Chilean National Team will face Paraguay to close the day of the group stage. This match will be televised by SKY SPorts and Fanatiz.

Also read: Ariadne Díaz poses as provocatively as possible in a daring pink lace ensemble

In addition to the undercard of the Copa América, the role of games this Thursday will have soccer activity from China, Brazil and the youth of Spain.

Matches for today Wednesday June 23; Euro 2021, America’s Cup 2021; Schedules and where to watch the games live: AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Guangzhou Evergrande vs Cerezo Osaka 05:00 hours by ESPN Play Kitchee vs Porto FC 09:00 hours by ESPN Play URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Deportivo Maldonado vs Progreso 11:00 hours by GolTV Play Nacional vs Montevideo Wanderers 13:45 hours by GolTV Play COPA AMÉRICA Bolivia vs Uruguay 16:00 hours by SKY Sports and Fanatiz Chile vs Paraguay 19:00 hours by SKY Sports and Fanatiz YOUTH CHAMPIONS CUP Barcelona Academy vs Málaga Academy 14:30 hours by Barca TV FIFA ARAB CUP Palestine vs Comoros 12:00 hours by FIFA TV FIRST IBERDROLA FC Barcelona Women vs Sporting Huelva SERIES A BRAZIL América MG vs Juventude 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Corinthians vs Sport Recife 17:00 hours by Fanatiz Chapecoense vs Internacional 17:00 hours by Fanatiz Ceará vs Atlético Mineiro 17:00 hours by Fanatiz Bahía vs At. Paranaense 19:30 hours by Fanatiz Gremio vs Santos 19:30 hours by Fanatiz

Also read: Sarah Kohan uncovers and shows how God brought her into the world

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content