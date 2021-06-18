Matches for today Thursday, June 17; Copa América 2021, Euro 2021 and more

The Brazilian National Team will face their similar Peru this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the stellar game of the America’s Cup 2021, I collate where the player of Mexican descent, Santiago Ormeño, could see minutes. The game will be televised by Sky Sports and Fanatiz.

Before that game, the Selection of Colombia faces Venezuela at 4:00 p.m., a match that will be televised by SKY Sports and Fanatiz.

On the other side of the world, the European Cup of Nations continues with the activity of day 2 of the Group Stage, with the game between the Netherlands and Austria as a highlight at 2:00 p.m., a duel that you can see through SKY Sports and TUDN.

Matches for today Thursday June 17; Copa América 2021, Eurocup 2021, schedules and channels where to watch live games COPA AMÉRICA 2021 Colombia vs Venezuela 4:00 p.m. by SKY Sports or Fanatiz Brazil vs Peru 7:00 p.m. by SKY Sports or Fanatiz EUROCOPA 2021 Ukraine vs North Macedonia 08 : 00 hours by SKY Sports Denmark vs Belgium 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Netherlands vs Austria 14:00 hours by SKY Sports, TUDN and Channel 5 SERIE A BRAZIL America MG vs Cuiabá 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Fluminense vs Santos 17:00 hours by Fanatiz Ceará vs Bahía 17:00 hours by Fanatiz Atlético GO vs Fortaleza SC 17:00 hours after Fanatiz Sport Recife vs Gremio 19:00 hours by Fanatiz SERIE B BRAZIL Londrina vs Botafogo 17:00 hours by Fanatiz

