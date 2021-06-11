Matches for today Thursday June 10; Semifinals Liga de Colombia and more

With the pause of the World Cup qualifiers and the recess of the top leagues in Europe, the matches of the Semifinals of the Colombian League they will be the hottest thing on Thursday’s game card.

The first of them will be disputed between the JUnior de Barranquilla against Millonarios. You can watch this game from 4:00 p.m. on the Fanatiz or RCN Nuestra Tele signal.

The second series stars Deportes Tolima and La Equidad. This match will begin at 6:05 p.m. and will be broadcast by Fanatiz and RCN Nuestra Tele.

In addition to Colombian soccer, in South America the game between El Nacional and Guayaquil Sport from Ecuador will be played in the Pro Serie B League. The match starts at 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play.

