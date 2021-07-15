Matches for today Thursday, July 15; Copa Libertadores, Gold Cup and more

This Thursday, July 15, the 2021 Gold Cup continues, with the matches of Day 2 of Group B. In addition, the first leg duels of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 will end.

After the controversy that has been generated in several Copa Libertadores matches due to the “fault” of the VAR and arbitration, Olimpia of Paraguay will face Inter of Porto Alegre in the last first leg of the round of 16.

Also read: Fans surrender to Martinoli and his “narration” about a couple in Mexico vs Guatemala

Meanwhile, in the Gold Cup, Haiti, Canada, Martinique and the United States will see activity on date 2 of the group stage, in duels where the first classified to the quarterfinals could be defined.

In addition, there will be international football activity with a friendly duel between Olympique de Marseille and Servette.

The complete match card for this Thursday, July 15

gold Cup

Haiti vs Canada 18:30 hrs by TUDN Martinique vs United States 20:30 hrs by TUDN

Libertadores Cup

Olimpia vs Internacional 19:30 hrs by Marca Claro and Claro Sports

International friendly

Olympique de Marseille vs Servette 2:00 pm on ESPN

Liga Pro Serie B (Ecuador)

Independiente Juniors vs Guayaquil Sport 19:00 hrs by GolTV Play

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content