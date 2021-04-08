Matches for today Thursday, April 8: UEFA Europa League, Concachampions and more

The activity of national and international football continues, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the UEFA Europa Leagues, where Ajax will be active. Edson Álvarez also of the Concachampions where Rayados will begin his participation.

In activity of the Concacaf Champions League, the Rayados from Monterrey They will visit Atlético Pantoja at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time), a game that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

On the other hand the Ajax by midfielder Edson Álvarez will see activity in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals when he welcomes AS Roma at 2:00 p.m. CT, which you can follow through the signals of ESPN and Fox Sports.

Liga Expansión MX 19:00 CD Tapatío Venados TUDN CONCACAF Champions League 19:00 Real Estelí Columbus Crew FOX Sports 2 21:00 Atlético Pantoja Monterrey FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 Europa League 14:00 Arsenal Slavia Praha ESPN 3 ESPN Play 14:00 Granada Manchester Utd. ESPN ESPN Play 14:00 Ajax AS Roma ESPN Extra FOX Sports 14:00 GNK Dinamo Zagreb Villarreal FOX Sports 2 Liga Pro Ecuador 14:30 Mushuc Runa Olmedo GolTV Play 17:00 Deportivo Cuenca Barcelona SC GolTV Play

