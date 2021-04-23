Matches for today Thursday, April 22; Liga de Expansión MX, La Liga and more

The activity of national and international soccer is on fire, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the reclassification of the MX Expansion League and the activity of the Old Continent with the Spanish League and the Eredivisie.

During the Repechage activity of the Liga de Expansión MX, CD Tapatío will play its pass against Tlaxcala at 9:00 p.m. (central time), which you can follow through the signals of Fox Sports, ESPN, Marca Claro Sports and TUDN.

Mexicans in the Old continent They will be active when Héctor Herrera’s Atlético de Madrid receives Hueca at the Wanda Metropolitano at 12:00 hours (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

In the same competition, Celta de Vigo, by defender Néstor Araujo, will face Real Sociedad at 2:00 p.m. (central time), a match that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

Liga Expansión MX 21:00 CD Tapatío Tlaxcala TUDN Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 ESPN 2 ESPN Play La Liga 12:00 At. Madrid Huesca SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Real Sociedad Celta SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Granada Eibar SKY Sports (504-546) 15:00 FC Barcelona Getafe SKY Sports (504-546) Premier League 14 : 00 Leicester City West Bromwich SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 11:30 AS Roma Atalanta ESPN Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN Play 13:45 Napoli Lazio ESPN Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN Play Eredivisie 11:45 Ajax Utrecht ESPN Extra ESPN 2 ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 04:05 Western United Wellington PhoenixMy Football YouTube Liga MX Femenil 17:00 Querétaro Tijuana TVC Sports Liga Primera Nicaragua 20:00 Real Estelí Juventus FC Sports Flick Liga Pro Serie B 19:00 El Nacional Independiente Juniors GolTV Play Liga Promerica 16:00 Municipal Grecia AD San ​​Carlos FUTV

