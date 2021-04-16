Matches for today Thursday, April 15; UEFA Europa League, Concachampions and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not rest, that is why we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the UEFA Europa League where Edson Alvarez will see activity with Ajax, in addition to the participation of Rayados de Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions League.

Rayados from Monterrey from Javier “Vasco” Aguirre He is looking for his pass to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League when he receives Atlético Pantoja at 9:00 p.m. (CST) game that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

The Ajax of midfielder Edson Álvarez will seek his qualification against AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League, a match that will start at 2:00 p.m. (central time) and the transmission will be through Fox Sports signals.

Liga Expansión MX 19:00 Celaya CD Tapatío ESPN ESPN Play 21:05 Atlético Morelia Tepatitlán FC TUDN CONCACAF Champions League 19:00 Columbus Crew Real Estelí FOX Sports 2 21:00 Monterrey Atlético Pantoja FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 Europa League 14:00 Villarreal GNK Dinamo Zagreb ESPN 2 14:00 AS Roma Ajax FOX Sports 14:00 Manchester Utd. Granada ESPN 14:00 Slavia Praha Arsenal FOX Sports 2 Liga 1 Peru 11:00 Alianza Atlético Ayacucho GolTV Play Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 15:30 CDU San Martín Universitario GolTV Play Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 18:00 UTC Cajamarca Melgar GolTV Play Fanatiz (7 days FREE trial)

