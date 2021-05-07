Matches for today Thursday 6 May: UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga and more

The activity of national and international soccer continues to red hot, so we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League in addition to all the leagues of the Old Continent.

The UEFA Europa League It is about to come to an end and Arsenal will look for its place in the final when it receives Villarreal at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time), a match that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Also read: Celia Lora poses without clothes and shows off her charms in a suggestive photo

In the other semifinal, the AS Roma will receive the Manchester United at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time) I find that you can follow through the ESPN signals.

. ℹ️ Find out who will fly to Italian lands in the preview of tomorrow’s crossing against Rome for the Europa League. # MUFC #UEL – Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) May 5, 2021

Bundesliga 11:30 Hertha Berlin Freiburg SKY Sports (504-546) Europa League 14:00 Arsenal Villarreal FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 14:00 AS Roma Manchester Utd. ESPN Hyundai A-League 04:05 Melbourne Victory Macarthur FC My Football YouTube Liga Futve 15:00 Zulia Zamora FC GolTV Play 18:00 Puerto Cabello Deportivo Lara GolTV Play Portuguese League 09:00 Moreirense CD Nacional GolTV Play 12:30 Benfica FC Porto GolTV Play Liga Primera Nicaragua 20:00 Managua FC Real Estelí Sports Flick 20:00 CD Ocotal Diriangén FC Sports Flick Liga Pro Serie B 19:00 Independiente Juniors América Quito GolTV Play

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content