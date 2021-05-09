Matches for today Sunday, May 9; Repechage Liga MX, LaLiga and more

National and international football is on fire, that’s why we bring you the complete card with unmissable matches of the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, in addition to all the football of the best leagues in the world. Old continent.

In activity of Mexican Soccer, the current champion of the MX League, Club León will receive the Red Devils of Toluca at the León Stadium at 7:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the signs of Fox Sports.

Next, the Pachuca Club will honor the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the Hidalgo Stadium at 9:00 p.m. (central time), a meeting that you can follow through the Fox Sports signals.

Liga MX 19:00 Club León Toluca Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports Fanatiz (Trial 7 days FREE) FOX Sports 2 21:15 Pachuca Chivas Guadalajara Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports Fanatiz (Trial 7 days FREE) FOX Sports 2 La Liga 07:00 Getafe Eibar SKY Sports (504-546) 09:15 Valencia CF Real Valladolid SKY Sports (504-546) 11:30 Villarreal Celta SKY Sports (504-546) 14:00 Real Madrid Sevilla FC SKY Sports (504-546 ) Premier League 06:00 Wolves Brighton SKY Sports (504-546) 08:05 Aston Villa Manchester Utd. SKY Sports (504-546) 10:30 West Ham Everton SKY Sports (504-546) 13:00 Arsenal West Bromwich SKY Sports (504-546) Italian Serie A 05:30 Genoa Sassuolo ESPN Play 08:00 Parma Atalanta ESPN ESPN Play 08:00 Hellas Verona Torino ESPN Play 08:00 Benevento Cagliari Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN Play 11:00 AS Roma Crotone ESPN Play 13:45 Juventus AC Milan Rai Italia Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) ESPN 2 ESPN Play Bundesliga 06:30 FC Köln Freiburg SKY Sports (504-546) 08:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Mainz 05 SKY Sports (504-546) 11:00 Hertha Berlin Arminia Bielefeld Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports SKY Sports (504-546) Championship Mineiro 14:00 America MG Cruzeiro Globo Internacional Carioca Série A 14:00 Fluminense Portuguesa RJ Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 16:00 Nova Iguaçu Botafogo Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) Cup of the Argentine League 08:00 Arsenal Sarandí Central Córdoba Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 10 : 10 Argentinos Juniors Estudiantes LP Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 12:30 Racing Avellaneda San Lorenzo Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 12:30 River Plate Aldosivi Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 12:30 Platense Rosario Central Fanatiz (7-day Trial) FREE days) 15:15 CA Colón Unión Santa Fe Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 15:15 Lanús Talleres Córdoba Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 15:15 CA Huracán Independiente Fanatiz (7-day FREE trial) 19:00 Newell’s Old Boys Sarmiento Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) Eredivisie 07:30 Feyenoord Ajax ESPN 2 ESPN Play 09:45 Willem II PSV Eindhoven ESPN 2 ESPN Play France Ligue 1 06:00 Saint Etienne O. Marseille ESPN ESPN Play 10:05 Stade de Reims AS Monaco ESPN ESPN Play 14:00 Rennes PSG ESPN 2 ESPN Play Hyundai A-League 01:05 Melbourne City Brisbane Roar My Football YouTube 03:10 Perth Glory Melbourne Victory My Football YouTube Liga 1 Peru 15:30 Sport Huancayo U. César Vallejo GolTV Play Liga Futve 15:00 La Guaira Carabobo Goal TV Play 17:15 Estudiantes Mérida Portuguesa FC GolTV Play Polish League 08:00 Warta Poznań Slask Wroclaw Ekstraklasa.tv 10:30 Stal Mielec Legia Warszawa Ekstraklasa.tv Portuguese League 14:00 Gil Vicente SC Braga GolTV Play Liga Pro Ecuador 13:00 Mushuc Runa U. Católica GolTV Play 15:30 Delfín SC Olmedo GolTV Play 18:00 Aucas University Technician GolTV Play MLS 12:00 Inter Miami CF Atlanta United ESPN Play 14:00 Portland Timbers Seattle Sounders ESPN Play 18:30 Sporting KC Austin FC ESPN Play Preferente Alevín 03:15 FC Barcelona Academy CE Manresa Barça TV + Segunda B 05:00 Villarreal B Barcelona B Barça TV +

