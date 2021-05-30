Matches for today Sunday, May 30; Cruz Azul vs Santos and International Soccer

The Cruz Azul Machine against him Santos Laguna de Torreón The Liga MX Clausura 2021 title will be played at the Azteca Stadium this Sunday at 8:15 p.m. Central Mexico time, in a transmission that you can see through the screens ofe TUDN, Fanatiz, Las Estrellas and Azteca 7.

In addition to the grand finale of Mexican Soccer, the billboard includes matches of the Second Division of Spain, League of Uruguay, Ecuador, Venezuela and games of the Major League Soccer of the United States.

Matches for today Sunday, May 30; schedules and channels where to watch the games live FINAL LIGA MX Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna 20:15 hours by TUDN, Fanatiz, Las Estrellas and Azteca 7 FRIENDLY Switzerland vs United States 13:15 hours by SKY Sports URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Deportivo Maldonado vs River Plate M 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Peñarol vs Boston River 16:00 hours by GolTV Play Nacional vs South America 18:30 hours by GolTV Play FRANCE LIGUE 1 Nantes vs Toulouse 11:00 hours by ESPN Play HYUNDAI A LEAGUE Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar 01:05 hours by My Football Youtube SMART BANK LEAGUE SPAIN Rayo Vallecano vs Lugo 14:00 hours by SKY Sports Sporting Gijón vs Almería 14:00 hours by SKY Sports Mirandés vs Sabadell 14:00 hours by SKY Sports Real Zaragoza vs Leganés 14 : 00 hours by SKY Sports Ponferradina vs Mallorca 14:00 hours by SKY Sports Cartagena vs Girona 14:00 hours by SKY Sports LIGA 1 PERU Sporting Cristal vs CDU San Martín 14:00 hours by Fanatiz LIGA FUTVE Estudiantes Mérida vs Zamora FC 15: 00 hours by GolTV Pl ay Lala FC vs Metropolitanos 17:15 hours by GolTV Play Carabobo vs Aragua 19:30 hours by GolTV Play LIGA PRO ECUADOR Macará vs Aucas 13:30 hours by GolTV Play LDU Quito vs Orense SC 16:00 hours by GolTV Play Emelec vs Independiente del Valle 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play U. Católica vs Barcelona SC 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play MLS UNITED STATES Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers 6:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC 8:30 p.m. on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play

