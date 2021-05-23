Matches for today Sunday, May 23; Liguilla Liga MX, Premier League and more

The Warriors of Santos Laguna and La Franja del Puebla They will meet this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to define the second finalist of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX. This match can be seen through the Azteca 7 signal and by Fanatiz.

At the international level, France’s Ligue 1 will define the title of the season in the matches of PSG and LOSC Lille, a team where the Mexican Eugnio Pizzuto participates. The entire day of the French league will be televised starting at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN Play.

Also read: Georgina Rodríguez shows off her enormous attributes in a flirty swimsuit

Matches for today Monday, May 24; Schedule and channels where to watch the games live: LIGA MX SEMIFINAL Puebla vs Santos Laguna 7:00 p.m. by Fanatiz and Azteca 7 LA LIGA ESPAÑA Granada vs Getafe 11:30 a.m. by SKY Sports Sevilla FC vs Alavés 14:00 hours by SKY Sports PREMIER LEAGUE Arsenal vs Brighton 10:00 hours by SKY Sports Manchester City vs Everton 10:00 hours by SKY Sports West Ham Southampton 10:00 hours by SKY Sports Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 10:00 hours by SKY Sports Fulham vs Newcastle 10:00 am by SKY Sports Aston Villa vs Chelsea 10:00 am by SKY Sports Leeds Utd vs West Bromwich 10:00 am by SKY Sports Leicester City vs Tottenham 10:00 am by SKY Sports Sheffield United vs Burnley 10:00 hours on SKY Sports Wolves vs Manchester United 10:00 hours on SKY Sports SERIE A ITALY Inter de Milan vs Udinese 13:45 hours on ESPN Play Napoli vs Hellas Verona 13:45 hours on ESPN Play Atalanta vs AC Milan 13: 45 hours on ESPN Play Bologna vs Juventus 1:45 pm p or ESPN Play Torino vs Benevento 13:45 hours by ESPN Play Sassuolo v Lazio 13:45 hours by ESPN Play Spezia Calcio vs AS Roma 13:45 hours by ESPN Play PAULISTA CHAMPIONSHIP São Paulo vs Palmeiras 14:00 hours by Globo Internacional URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Plaza Colonia vs Montevideo City 10:00 hours by GolTV Play Progreso vs Nacional 13:00 hours GolTV Play Montevideo Wanderers vs Deportivo Maldonado 15:15 hours by GolTV Play EREDIVISIE Feyenoord vs Utrecht 05:15 hours by ESPN 3 LIGUE 1 FRANCE O.Lyon vs Nice 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Stade Brestois vs PSG 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Nantes vs Montpellier 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Lens vs AS Monaco 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Angers vs Lille 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Strasbourg Alsace vs Lorient 2:00 pm on ESPN Play JUPILER PRO LEAGUE Club Brugge vs Genk 11:30 am on ESPN Play Antwerp vs Anderlecht 11:30 am on ESPN Play LIGA 1 PERÚ Sport Huancayo vs Sports Boys A. 11:00 am by Fanatiz Melgar vs Cienciano 15:30 hours by Fanati z Universitario vs Carlos A. Mannucci 15:30 hours by Fanatiz CDU San Martín vs D. Municipal 15:30 hours by Fanatiz AD Cantolao vs Ayacucho 15:30 hours by Fanatiz LIGA PRO ECUADOR Aucas vs Deportivo Cuenca 14:00 hours by GolTV Play Delfín SC vs LDU Quito 4:30 p.m. on GolTV Play Barcelona SC vs Olmedo 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play PROMERAL LEAGUE Saprissa vs Herediano 10:00 p.m. on FUTV MLS Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United 3:30 p.m. on ESPN 3 and ESPN Play DC United vs Philadelphia Union 6:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Nashville vs Austin FC 8:00 p.m. on ESPN Play

Also read: Yanet García raises passions with a tiny pink lace outfit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content