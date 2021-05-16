Matches for today Sunday, May 16; Liguilla Liga MX, La Liga of Spain and more

The definition of Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of Liga MX will be the most attractive of this Sunday’s match card with the resolution of the series between Rayados de Monterrey vs Santos Laguna and Club América vs Tuzos del Pachuca. The first will be resolved at 6:00 p.m. in a game that you can watch through Marca Claro, Claro Sports, and Fox Sports 2.

The second, América vs Pachuca, will begin at 20:05 at the Azteca Stadium and will be broadcast on TUDN and the Las Estrellas de Televisa channel.

Also read: The Spanish League: What Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona need to be champion

At the international level, The Spanish League It will burn very early, because at 11:30 the penultimate day of the season will be played simultaneously, which could decree Atlético de Madrid as champion, this in case there are a couple of favorable results for the mattresses.

Today’s Sunday matches; Schedule and channels where to watch the games live: LIGA MX Rayados vs Santos Laguna 6:00 p.m. on Fox Sports and Fanatiz América vs Pachuca 8:05 p.m. on TUDN and Las Estrellas LA LEAGUE DE ESPAÑA Real Betis vs Huesca 11:30 a.m. on SKY Sports Villarreal vs Sevilla 11:30 am by SKY Sports Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid 11:30 am by SKY Sports Valencia vs Eibar 11:30 am by SKY Sports Getafe vs Levante 11:30 am by SKY Sports Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna 11:30 am by SKY Sports FC Barcelona vs Celta de vigo 11:30 hours by SKY Sports Athletic Club vs Real Madrid 11:30 hours by SKY Sports Alavés vs Granada 11:30 hours by SKY Sports Cádiz vs Elche 11:30 hours by SKY Sports PREMIER LEAGUE ENGLAND Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa 6:00 am on SKY Sports Tottenham vs Wolves 8:05 am on SKY Sports West Bromwich vs Liverpool 10:30 am on SKY Sports Everton vs Sheffield United 1:00 pm on SKY Sports SERIE A ITALY Fiorentina vs Napoli 05:30 hours on ESPN and ESPN Play Udinese vs Sampdoria 08:00 hours by ESPN Play Benevento vs Crotone 08:00 hours by ESPN Play Parma vs Sassuolo 11:00 hours by ESPN Play AC Milan vs Cagliari 13:45 Rai Italia, ESPN Play and Fanatiz BUNDESLIGA DE GERMANIA Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund 11:00 hours by Claro Sports, Fox Sports and Fanatiz RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg 13:30 hours by SKY Sports ARGENTINA LEAGUE CUP Vélez Sarsfield vs Racing 10:00 hours by Fanatiz Boca Juniors vs River Plate 15:30 hours by Fanatiz and ESPN. EREDIVISIE THE NETHERLANDS Utrecht vs PSV Eindhoven 07:30 hours by ESPN Feyenoord vs Waalwijk 07:30 hours by ESPN Vitesse vs Ajax 07:30 hours by ESPN FRANCE LIGUE 1 PSG vs Stad de Reims 14:00 hours by ESPN Play Bordeaux vs Lens 14: 00 hours by ESPN Play Lille vs Saint Etienne 14:00 hours by ESPN Play O. Marseille vs Angers 14:00 hours by ESPN Play AS Monaco vs Rennes 14:00 hours by ESPN Play Nimes vs O. Lyon 14:00 hours by ESPN Play PREMIER LEAGUE MEXICO Cruz Azul Hidalgo vs Irapuato 12:00 hours by TUDN MLS UNITED STATES Sporting KC vs Vancouver 13:00 hours by ESPN Play FC CIncinnati vs Inter Miami 15:00 hours by ESPN Play New England vs Columbus Crew 17:00 hours by ESPN Play DC United vs Orlando City 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Play Seattle Sounders vs LAFC 8:30 p.m. on ESPN Play

Also read: Celia Lora takes off everything and shows off her enormous attributes in the Playboy style

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content