Matches for today, Sunday, March 28; Concacaf Olympic Qualifiers, Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and more

The activity of national and international soccer does not rest, so we present you the complete card of the Concacaf pre-Olympic, the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and many more.

Jaime Lozano’s Mexican National Team will seek their qualification for the Olympic Games upon receiving the Canadian team at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through TUDN.

Similarly, on the other side of the Pre-Olympic Semifinals, the United States will play against its counterpart in Honduras at 4:00 p.m. (Central Time), a game that you can follow through the TUDN signals.

Liga Expansión MX 13:00 Atlante Atlético Morelia TUDN 20:05 Mineros Zacatecas U de Guadalajara Marca Claro (YouTube) Claro Sports FOX Sports 2 22:05 Cimarrones de Sonora Tlaxcala ESPN ESPN Play Uruguayan Championship 15:00 CA Rentistas Danubio GolTV Play 18: 00 Cerro Largo Defensor Sporting GolTV Play 18:00 Boston River Liverpool FC GolTV Play 18:00 Deportivo Maldonado Nacional GolTV Play CONCACAF Pre-Olympic 16:00 Honduras United States TUDN 19:00 Mexico Canada TUDN Channel 5 Argentine League Cup 12:00 Workshops Córdoba Godoy Cruz Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 14:15 Defense and Justice Vélez Sarsfield Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 16:30 River Plate Racing Avellaneda Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) 19:00 Independiente Boca Juniors Fanatiz (7-day Trial FREE) European Under-21 08:00 Iceland Denmark ESPN 2 ESPN Play 11:00 Croatia Switzerland ESPN 2 ESPN Play 14:00 Russia France ESPN 3 ESPN Play 14:00 Portugal England ESPN Extra ESPN 2 ESPN Play FIFA World Cup Qatar 2 022 08:00 Kazakhstan France SKY Sports (504-546) 11:00 Denmark Moldova SKY Sports (504-546) 11:00 Georgia Spain SKY Sports (504-546) 11:00 Albania England SKY Sports (504-546) 11: 00 Armenia Iceland SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Ukraine Finland SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Romania Germany SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Israel Scotland SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 San Marino Hungary SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Switzerland Lithuania SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Austria Faroe Islands SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 North Macedonia Liechtenstein SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Bulgaria Italy SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Poland Andorra SKY Sports (504-546) 13:45 Kosovo Sweden SKY Sports (504-546) Hyundai A-League 00:05 Wellington Phoenix Macarthur FC My Football YouTube 02:10 Adelaide Utd. Sydney FC My Football YouTube Colombian League 20:10 Millonarios Bucaramanga Fanatiz (7-day FREE Trial) RCN Nuestra Tele Liga MX Femenil 13:00 Puebla Pachuca TVC Sports 20:00 FC Juárez Querétaro TUDN Segunda B 05:00 Badalona Barcelona B Barça TV + Westfield W-League 00:05 Melbourne Victory Perth Glory My Football YouTube 02:05 Brisbane Roar Newcastle Jets My Football YouTube

