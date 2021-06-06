Matches for today Sunday June 6; Final Mexico vs United States, international soccer and more

Mexico and United States will meet once again in a final series in a tournament of the CONCACAF, now in the newly created League of Nations, as both teams will collide this Sunday in the Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colorado At 8:00 p.m., Central Mexico time in a game that you can follow through TUDN.

Before the stellar match, the teams of Honduras and Costa Rica will compete for third place in this same tournament.

In addition to the Concacaf Nations League, the card includes matches from the women’s Bundesliga and the Iberdrola League of Spain, as well as South American soccer games.

Matches for today Sunday June 6; Schedules and channels where to watch the games live BUNDESLIGA FEMENINA FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt 07:00 hours by SKY Sports Wolfsburg vs Werdr Bremen 07:00 hours by SKY Sports URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP CA Rentistas vs Deportivo Maldonado 13:00 hours by GolTV Play Cerro Largo vs River Plate M. 15:15 hours by GolTV Play Montevideo Wanderers vs Peñarol 15:15 hours by GolTV Play CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE Honduras vs Costa Rica 17:30 hours by TUDN United States vs Mexico 20:00 hours by EUROPEO SUB 21 Portugal vs Germany 2:00 p.m. by ESPN Play HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City 1:05 a.m. by My Football YouTube SMARTBANK LEAGUE SPAIN Leganés vs Rayo Vallecano 2:00 p.m. by SKY Sports FUTVE LEAGUE Yaracuyanos FC vs Deportivo Lara 17:15 hours by GolTV Play LIGA PRO SERIE B LDU Portoviejo vs América Quito 15:30 hours by GolTV Play Cumbayá FC vs El Nacional 18:00 hours by GolTV Play FIRST IBERDROLA 05:00 hours by Barca TV SERIE A BRAZIL Fluminense vs Cuiabá 09:00 hours by Fanatiz América MG vs Corinthians 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Fortaleza FC vs Internacional 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Palmeiras vs Chapecoense 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Juventude vs At. Paranaense 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Sport Recife vs Atlético Mineiro 18:30 hours by Fanatiz SERIE B BRAZIL Ponte Preta vs Vasco da Gama 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Cruzeiro vs CRB 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Avaí vs Vila Nova hours by Fanatiz

