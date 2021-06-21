Matches for today Sunday, June 20; Copa América 2021, Eurocup 2021 and more

The Selection of Colombia will face Peru this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. in activity of the Copa América 2021 held in Brazil. The game between coffee growers and the Inca squad can be seen fully live through the SKY Sports signal.

Prior to this duel, Venezuela and Ecuador will measure their forces in a match agreed to start at 4:00 p.m., which will be broadcast on SKY.

On the other side of the world, the UEFA European Cup of Nations begins with the last day of the group stage, highlighting the duel between the Italian National Team against Wales, a game that will be televised on SKY Sports from 11:00 a.m. , Central Mexico time.

Matches for today Sunday June 20; Eurocup 2021 and international soccer CUP AMERICA Venezuela vs Ecuador 4:00 p.m. by SKY Sports Colombia vs Peru 7:00 p.m. by SKY Sports URUGUAY CHAMPIONSHIP Peñarol vs Deportivo Maldonado 1:45 p.m. by GolTV Play EURO 2021 Italy vs Wales 11:00 a.m. SKY Sports Switzerland vs Turkey 11:00 hours by SKY Sports FIFA ARAB CUP Oman vs Somalia 12:00 hours by FIFA TV Hyundai A-League Melbourne City vs Macarthur FC My Football Youtube 01:05 hours COLOMBIAN LEAGUE Millonarios vs Deportes Tolima 15:00 hours by Fanatiz vs RCN LIGA FUTVE Deportivo Táchira vs Portuguesa FC 2:00 p.m. on GolTV Play Hermanos Colmenarez vs Zamora FC 7:30 p.m. on GolTV Play LIGA PRO SERIE B Independiente vs Atlético Porteño 7:00 p.m. on GolTV Play MLS Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union 13:00 hours by ESPN 3 and ESPN Play SERIE A BRAZIL Palmeiras vs América MC 09:00 hours by Fanatiz Bahía vs Corinthians 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Inter vs Ceará 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Cuiabá vs Grêmio 14:00 hours by r Fanatiz Santos vs São Paulo 16:15 hours by Fanatiz At. Paranaense vs Atlético GO 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Fortaleza SC vs Fluminense 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Juventude vs Sport Recife 18:30 hours by Fanatiz

