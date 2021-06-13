Matches for today Sunday June 13; Eurocup, America’s Cup, Mexico Women’s Friendly and more

The America’s Cup 2021 kicks off this Saturday, June 13 with the match between the Brazil’s selection and its similar to Venezuela At 4:00 p.m., Central Mexico time in a game that you can see through the SKY Sports signal.

At the end of that match, at 7:00 p.m., the Selection of Colombia it will be measured against Ecuador. This comparison could be followed through the transmission of SKY Sports.

In addition to the America’s Cup, the undercard will have three matches of Euro 2021, highlighting England vs Croatia at 8:00 a.m., in addition to the duel between the Netherlands and Ukraine at 2:00 p.m.

Matches for today Sunday June 13; Schedules and channels where to watch the games live FRIENDLY MATCH MEXICO FEMENIL Japan vs Mexico 00:00 hours by TUDN URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP Deportivo Maldonado vs Cerro Largo 10:30 hours by GolTV Play Nacional vs CA Fénix 13:30 hours CUP AMERICA Brazil vs Venezuela 16 : 00 hours by SKY Sports Colombia vs Ecuador 19:00 hours by SKY Sports EURO 2021 England vs Croatia 08:00 hours by SKY Sports Austria vs North Macedonia 11:00 hours by SKY Sports Netherlands vs Ukraine 14:00 hours by SKY Sports HYUNDAI A-LEAGUE Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide Utd. 00:05 hours by My Football Youtube COLOMBIAN LEAGUE Millonarios vs Junior 13:30 hours by Fanatiz and RCN Our TV FUTVE LEAGUE Estudiantes Mérida vs Hermanos Colmenarez 14:00 hours by GolTV Play Monagas SC by UCV 18:30 hours by GolTV Play SERIE TO BRAZIL Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo 2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz CR Flamengo vs América MG 2:00 p.m. by Fanatiz Gremio vs At. Paranense 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Bahía vs Internacional 18:30 hours by Fanatiz RB Bragantino vs Fluminense 18:30 hours by Fanatiz Chapecoense vs Ceará 18:30 hours by Fanatiz Fortaleza SC vs Sport Recife 18:30 hours by Fanatiz SERIE B BRAZIL Botafogo vs Remo 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Avaí vs Brusque 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Vitória vs Operário PR 18:30 hours by Fanatiz Coritiba vs Londrina 18:30 hours by Fanatiz

