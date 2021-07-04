The Eagles of Club América will play their first preseason friendly match on the so-called Eagle Tour in the United States, facing Santos Laguna at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The transmission of the game will be borne by TUDN and Canal Nu9ve.

In addition to the cream game, the games billboard will be complemented with activity from the United States MLS, highlighting the match of LA Galaxy vs Kansas City, game where Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He will try to extend his scoring streak, seeking his 11th goal in the same number of games.

Matches for today, Sunday, July 4; MLS and International Soccer; Times and channels where to watch the games:

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Santos Laguna vs Club America

URUGUAYAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Deportivo Maldonado vs South America 10:00 hours on GolTV Play Nacional vs Peñarol 14:00 hours on GolTV Play

FUTVE LEAGUE

Carabobo vs Yaracuyanos FC 15:00 hours by GolTV Play Trujillanos vs Portuguesa FC 17:15 hours by GolTV Play Monaga SC vs Caracas FC 19:30 hours by GolTV Play

MLS UNITED STATES

FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps 7:30 p.m. on ESPN Play Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders 8:00 p.m. on ESPN Play

LA Galaxy vs Sporting KC

9:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 and ESPN Play

SERIES A BRAZIL

Chapecoense vs Bahía 09:00 hours by Fanatiz CR Flamengo vs Fluminense 14:00 hours by Fanatiz vs Globo Internacional Sport Recife vs Palmeiras 14:00 hours by Fanatiz Sao Paulo vs RB Bragantino 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Cuiabá vs Atlético Mineiro 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Ceará vs Juventude 16:15 hours by Fanatiz Gremio vs Atlético GO 18:30 hours by Fanatiz

SERIES B BRAZIL

Guarani vs Brusque 09:00 hours by Fanatiz

